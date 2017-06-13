@PromoBySlidely @Slidely Easy to use, customer service home run, finally a video commercial production unit who gets the entrepreneur #promo— Patrick G Pettis (@pgpfineart) June 13, 2017
I love using Promo for video marketing...it's so easy! https://t.co/UA3Df9E86m— Steph Fonteyn (@StephFonteyn) June 11, 2017
If you need a slick and stylish video to promote your brand check out @Slidely @PromoBySlidely it's totes rad. #promovideo #promo— rawkiwi (@raw_kiwi) June 1, 2017
Want to know how I make such awesome video ads? Click here to find out! https://t.co/fDrImjuYGM— Shannon Holmes (@LuvHouses) May 30, 2017
My new favorite marketing tool is @Slidely and @MeetPromo. Amazing videos already made for you. #PlugandPlay #MeetPromo #Promo— Tony Byrne (@TheTonyByrne) May 14, 2017
@PromoBySlidely @Slidely Great value! We tried our first video and it looks like we paid A LOT more than we did! #promovideo— Lorraine Brock (@GOorganizer) May 24, 2017
I created my first video ad using #promovideo & it was easy-peasy! Live chat feature was especially handy. #deaffriendly @MeetPromo @Slidely— Melissa echo Greenle (@echoness4you) May 4, 2017
Super Simple.... Super Cool!! Took me just 6 minutes to make my 1st commercial video spot!https://t.co/9CnmeSYRQm— Real Estate & Mortga (@EGBranchOwner) May 28, 2017
I’ve had some people ask about our videos. We are using @PromoBySlidely It’s easy and pretty fun as well. #promo— Robert Guest (@RobertSGuest) May 16, 2017
GUYS! @PromoBySlidely =THE BEST. I love how easy it is & how fast you get your videos done! @Slidely— Lindi (@lovelindi) May 10, 2017
@MeetPromo @Slidely Thank you for making high impact great looking vids accessible. Love the concept. Big fan here— Bernice Sim, SRES® (@BerniceRVA) May 6, 2017
Seriously thrilled by the Promo (@MeetPromo) service by @Slidely. The quality is amazing and the system is effortless.— Devin Scully (@ScullyDevin) May 9, 2017
Love the videos from @MeetPromo and @Slidely - easy to use and design #promovideo #promo— Ravi Tangri, CSP (@RaviTangri) May 4, 2017
Love the service from Promo and @Slidely! Easy and beautiful videos made simple! @MeetPromo #promovideo #promo— Luke Peng (@lukepeng8) May 3, 2017
Goodness I am having so much fun making #promovideo (s) with @MeetPromo. I love them! Thank you @Slidely. Watch one I made earlier! pic.twitter.com/cZOEUguTmY— Priya Rana Kapoor (@GYSPermission) April 24, 2017
Pretty impressed with the ad video creation tool from @meetpromo / @Slidely Videos work so much better for app download ads. #promovideo— Aaron Watkins (@AppGuyAaron) April 3, 2017
Love this online video creator #promovideo @MeetPromo @Slidely Took only a few minutes. Very easy & awesome. https://t.co/xSLWYZVlxP— Deborah BrownVolkman (@DebBrownVolkman) March 31, 2017
Promo provides us, a small mom & pop shop, the opportunity to stand out among big promoters online. The videos speak to our customers and sparked a 50% increase in store visits during our campaigns.
After two months of using PROMO my business has grown by 40%. People stop to watch and they comment on how funny the video was. I am a fan for life!
The video campaign I ran using Promo videos, having only run one day produced CTR 3x higher than the photo campaign that ran for 2 weeks.
By using a Promo video, we were able to immediately reduce cost-per-click by 75%.
Using Promo helped me decrease my CPC from around $1 to (depending on the audience) $0.40 - $0.70.