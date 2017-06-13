About Pricing FAQ
Promo is live on Product Hunt today
Join the conversation about the easiest video maker on the market!

Create beautiful marketing videos

Promo gives you quality video clips, licensed music and a built-in text editor so you can easily create stunning video content.

Group 13 Created with Sketch. What is Promo?

Meet Promo, the breakthrough video service from Slidely

Slidely is a social video creation platform with over 50 million videos created and shared across multiple platforms.
We leveraged our expertise in user-friendly content creation to develop this groundbreaking new service.
How does it work?
Content included
Promo is the only service that gives you access to millions of premium video clips and hand-picked music complete with lifetime licensing.
Ridiculously fast
Our lightning fast engine means you simply add your logo and text and, literally, in seconds you
have a professional, attention-catching video.
Stunning results
Wow your audience with cinema-quality videos at a price that supports the social video campaigns you need to succeed.

What people say about us

See what you can do with Promo videos

Why businesses love Promo
Promo provides us, a small mom & pop shop, the opportunity to stand out among big promoters online. The videos speak to our customers and sparked a 50% increase in store visits during our campaigns.
Theresa Shepherd, Shepherd & Schaller Sporting Goods
After two months of using PROMO my business has grown by 40%. People stop to watch and they comment on how funny the video was. I am a fan for life!
Lori Rivero, Green Lion Realty
The video campaign I ran using Promo videos, having only run one day produced CTR 3x higher than the photo campaign that ran for 2 weeks.
Danielle M Mears, CottageCare Katy
By using a Promo video, we were able to immediately reduce cost-per-click by 75%.
Kenta Takamori, goodvest.net
Using Promo helped me decrease my CPC from around $1 to (depending on the audience) $0.40 - $0.70.
Kelly Payne, Big World Art

Promo

Promo by Slidely is a groundbreaking service
that gives you access to millions of premium video clips and hand-picked music complete with lifetime licensing. With Promo, you can promote anything anywhere on the internet.

